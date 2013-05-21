UPDATE 1-Sonova's full-year profit hit by provisions

* FY EBITA 182.8 mln Sfr vs 198 mln Sfr in Reuters poll

* FY sales rise 10.8 pct to 1.795 bln Sfr

* 2013/2014 sales expected up 6-8 pct, EBITA to rise 9-13 pct (Adds details on sales, dividend, guidance)

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - Sonova, the world’s largest hearing aid maker, said full-year operating profit fell 42 percent, hit by a provision for potential claims against faulty cochlear implants at its subsidiary Advanced Bionics.

The Swiss company said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were 182.8 million Swiss francs ($188.83 million). This compares with 198 million in a Reuters poll.

In April a U.S court awarded $7.25 million in damages against Advanced Bionics over a patient whose cochlear implants malfunctioned in 2006 before the company was bought by Sonova.

Sonova is appealing the decision but increased its provisions for the claims to 250 million francs. There are 27 similar cases still pending.

Sonova said it would hike its dividend by a third to 1.60 francs per share, helped by a 33 percent increase in operating free cash flow.

Full-year sales rose 7.4 percent in local currencies to 1.795 billion Swiss francs, at the lower end of its 2012/2013 guidance for sales growth of 7-9 percent.

Hearing aid makers are primed to benefit from the growing ranks of elderly, but are faced by cuts in reimbursements made by European healthcare systems and by consumers trading down to cheaper products.

Sonova, which competes with Danish companies GN Store Nord and William Demant, said it expected 2013/2014 sales to grow in the range of 6-8 percent and EBITA to increase 9-13 percent in local currencies. ($1 = 0.9681 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)