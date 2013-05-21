FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
May 21, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Sonova's full-year profit hit by provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said full-year operating profit fell 42 percent, hit by a provision to cover potential claims against faulty cochlear implants at its subsidiary Advanced Bionics.

The world’s largest hearing aid maker said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for its year to end-March were 182.8 million Swiss francs ($188.83 million).

This compares to 315 million francs earned in the same period a year earlier.

In April a U.S court awarded $7.25 million in damages against its Advanced Bionics subsidiary in a case bought by a patient whose cochlear implants malfunctioned.

Sonova is appealing the court’s decision, but increased its provisions for the claims to 250 million francs. There are 27 similar cases still pending. ($1 = 0.9681 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
