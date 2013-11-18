FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sonova upgrades full-year guidance as H1 profit jumps 10.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 18, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Sonova upgrades full-year guidance as H1 profit jumps 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sonova, the world’s largest hearing aid maker, raised its full-year guidance as it reported a more than 10 percent jump in first-half profit in line with expectations.

The Swiss company said earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) were 206 million Swiss francs ($224.98 million) in the six months to September compared to 187 million a year earlier.

Sales were up 8.6 percent at 948 million francs, beating the average poll forecast.

Sonova, which competes with Danish companies GN Store Nord and William Demant, said it expected 2013/2014 sales to grow in the range of 8-10 percent and EBITA to increase between 11-14 percent in local currencies.

It had previously forecast sales growth of 6-8 percent and an increase in EBITA of 9-13 percent. ($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.