FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony to tap consumers for 150 bln yen with first ever retail bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

Sony to tap consumers for 150 bln yen with first ever retail bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said Friday it will issue its first ever bond aimed at individual investors to raise 150 billion yen ($1.48 billion).

Most of the proceeds will be used to roll over 110 billion yen of debt due for repayment at the end of the year, with the remainder to be used to invest in plant and equipment.

“The bond is primarily for maintaining financial stability,” Sony spokeswoman Yuki Shima said. She declined to give details of how the remaining 40 billion yen would be invested.

The unsecured domestic five-year bond will be issued on June 19 in Japan with a coupon of between 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, Sony said in a financial filing. ($1 = 101.4350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.