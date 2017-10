TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp said on Wednesday it will sell 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) worth of convertible bonds to repay debt and pay for a planned ramping up in CMOS image sensors and other investments, it said in a filing.

Sony said it will also use the money to help pay for its investment in Olympus Corp and its acquisition of U.S. firm Gaikai Inc.