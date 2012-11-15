FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony says liable to $585 mln reimbursements after debt downgrade
November 15, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Sony says liable to $585 mln reimbursements after debt downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said a Moody’s downgrade of its credit rating last week means that some of its commercial clients would be able to demand up to $585 million in immediate reimbursement on advances paid to Sony.

No such demands have been made, Sony said in a statement on Thursday. The maker of PlayStation 3 game consoles and Vaio personal computers said it would be able to pay any such claims with cash on hand and short-term loans should its partners ask for reimbursement.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its rating on Sony to Baa1 from A3 with a negative outlook on fears that the TV maker’s earnings will remain weak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
