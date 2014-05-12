FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony's top executives to return bonuses - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Sony's top executives to return bonuses - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Sony Corp’s top executives will return their annual bonuses as the company’s electronics business struggles with losses, the Nikkei reported.

About 40 executives involved with the electronics and headquarters operations will give up amounts equivalent to 30-35 percent of their annual pay as proposed by Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai, the daily said.

The bonuses to be handed back could reach as much as 1 billion yen ($9.8 million), the Nikkei reported.

Sony will report on Wednesday results for the year ended March 31.

The company will also put on hold commercial development of OLED (organic-light emitting diode) television and focus on the 4K ultra high-definition LCD TVs to bring its TV business back to profitability, the daily said in a separate report.

Sony said in February it would spin off its TV operations into a separate business and sell its Vaio personal computer division as part of a broad restructuring. ($1 = 102.1150 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.