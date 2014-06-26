FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony TV unit says to buy Britain's CSC media group for 107 million pounds
June 26, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Sony TV unit says to buy Britain's CSC media group for 107 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Thursday its TV programming production subsidiary would buy British broadcaster CSC Media Group for 107 million pounds ($180 million), acquiring 16 channels as it attempts to expand the reach of its networks in Europe.

Sony Pictures Television will buy 100 percent of CSC’s shares, having struck a deal with majority shareholder Veronis Suhler Stevenson. Sony said it expected the acquisition to have a slight effect on its earnings in the current business year to March 2015. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

