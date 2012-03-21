FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to sell chemical unit to Japan state bank -source
March 21, 2012

Sony to sell chemical unit to Japan state bank -source

March 22 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will sell its chemical business, which makes films and adhesives used in TVs, cameras and mobile phones to the state-backed Development Bank of Japan, a source familiar with the matter said.

The bank will pay for about 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($360-480 million) for the unit, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier.

Sony and the lender, which declined to comment, will sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as Thursday, the source said on condition he wasn’t identified.

