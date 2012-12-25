Sony says China business back at pre-dispute level

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Sony Corp’s business in China has “more or less” returned to levels seen before recent protests over Japan’s actions over a group of disputed islands, the Japanese company’s China chief, Nobuki Kurita, told reporters on Tuesday.

Calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out across China in September after Japan nationalised two of a group of disputed East China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese and the Senkaku in Japanese, by purchasing them from their private owners. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Edmund Klamann)