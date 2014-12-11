FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Sony PlayStation 4 China sales to begin Jan. 11
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Sony PlayStation 4 China sales to begin Jan. 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without any changes to text)

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will sell its PlayStation 4 in China for 2,899 yuan ($468) starting from Jan. 11, a company executive said on Thursday.

This marks PlayStation’s official entry into China, the world’s third-largest gaming market, after Beijing lifted a 14-year ban on foreign gaming consoles earlier this year. Microsoft Corp launched its Xbox in China in September.

China may be a tough market to crack with strict censorship blocking many popular games. Gaming consoles were banned until January this year, meaning PC and mobile games dominate the Chinese market, where gaming revenues hit $14 billion last year. ($1 = 6.1881 yuan) (Reporting by Kauznori Takada; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.