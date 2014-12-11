FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony Pictures tries to prevent download of stolen documents-Re/code
December 11, 2014

Sony Pictures tries to prevent download of stolen documents-Re/code

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment was trying to stop downloads of its documents stolen in a massive hack at the film and television studio late last month, technology news website Re/code reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The company was using a denial-of-service attack through hundreds of computers in Asia to cripple the sites where its documents are available, the report said. (on.recode.net/1zRVtAa)

One of the sources told Re/Code Sony was using Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing services.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

Hackers released sensitive data over the Internet, including employee salaries, social security numbers and high-quality digital versions of several unreleased films.

A group calling itself Guardians of Peace claimed responsibility for the cyber attack that shut down most of the studio’s network for more than a week. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
