U.S. investigators link North Korea to Sony hacking -sources
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 18, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. investigators link North Korea to Sony hacking -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. investigators have determined that North Korea was behind a cyber attack on Sony Corp’s computers, U.S. government sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources described the attack as “state-sponsored” and several sources said that North Korea was the government involved.

The Obama administration was debating internally whether to make a public announcement of the investigators’ findings, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Sony Pictures earlier on Wednesday canceled the Dec. 25 theatrical release of its North Korea comedy “The Interview” after major U.S. theater chains pulled out of showing the film following threats from hackers. (Reporting Mark Hosenball; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

