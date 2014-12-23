Breakingviews: Kim Jong Un could succeed where Dan Loeb failed

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Though the pay may be better, it would be far-fetched to suggest that Kim Jong Un is transforming from reclusive leader to activist shareholder. Yet the cyberattack North Korea allegedly threw at Sony Pictures could have the same effect. The hacking of the Hollywood studio and its subsequent response put the question of whether the Japanese group should spin off its entertainment unit back on the front burner.

After many profit warnings and deep apologetic bows, Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai was beginning to win investor support for his restructuring efforts. Having seen off hedge fund manager Dan Loeb’s calls for a spinoff of Sony’s entertainment properties, Hirai oversaw the sale of Sony’s PC division and the downsizing of its ambitions in smartphones. Even with the hacking scandal, Sony shares are up 35 percent this year - nicely outperforming the benchmark Topix.

But pulling the cinema release of “The Interview,” a comedy about a plot to assassinate Kim, has renewed scrutiny of Sony’s corporate structure. U.S. President Barack Obama suggested Sony had made a mistake in withdrawing the movie, though it may still be shown in limited form. And a management reshuffle at Sony Pictures, which currently accounts for 10 percent of Sony’s sales, looks inevitable after leaked emails revealed embarrassing, even racially charged comments made by Amy Pascal, co-chair of the unit, and other executives.

The affair offers a window for investors to renew pressure on Sony to offload at least a minority stake in its broader entertainment division, which also includes music. Jefferies values the business at $15 billion - or more than 60 percent of the parent company’s current market capitalisation. Loeb’s Third Point fund exited its Sony position this year with what it said was a near-20 percent return without achieving its main objective. But emails emerging from the hack suggest Loeb had more influence over Sony than was publicly acknowledged.

There’s no shortage of rivals coveting the business. China’s Alibaba and Japan’s SoftBank are rushing to bulk up on content assets. Leslie Moonves, chief executive of CBS, has publicly spoken of a desire to own a studio. Private equity funds are flush with cash and scouting around Hollywood for ways to deploy it.

Obama has blamed North Korea for the invasion of Sony’s internal communications, while Kim’s officials have denied any involvement. Either way the hackers concerned, calling themselves “Guardians of Peace,” have so far achieved their stated goal: embarrassing the company into self-censorship. But the unintended consequence could be, in some form or another, the long-debated breakup of Japan’s highest-profile conglomerate.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Nearly half of Americans believe Sony Pictures made the wrong decision by shelving the cinema release of the “The Interview,” according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Dec. 22.

- Forty-seven percent of respondents said they disagreed with Sony scrapping the release after several movie theater chains chose not to screen the satire starring Seth Rogen which provoked a cyberattack on the Japanese-owned Hollywood studio. The film was due to be released on Dec. 25.

- The FBI has determined that the North Korean government is responsible for the attack that disabled parts of Sony’s computer network and exposed a trove of sensitive data and embarrassing emails between top executives.

- In July, North Korea complained about the film, accusing the United States of sponsoring terrorism by allowing production of a movie about a plot to kill its leader Kim Jong Un.

- Sony will now seek to tighten its control of its wholly-owned unit Sony Pictures Entertainment and all of the 1,300 units in the company’s empire, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 22, citing unnamed sources.

- Shares in Sony have risen 35.3 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the benchmark Topix by almost 27 percent.