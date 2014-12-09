FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI official says 'no attribution' to N. Korea in Sony hack probe
December 9, 2014

FBI official says 'no attribution' to N. Korea in Sony hack probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A senior FBI official said on Tuesday that the agency has not confirmed suspicions that the North Korea is behind the unprecedented cyber attack on Sony’s Hollywood studio.

“There is no attribution to North Korea at this point,” Joe Demarest, Assistant Director with the FBI’s cyber division said while speaking on a panel at a cybersecurity conference in Washington sponsored by Bloomberg Government.

“There is no discussion or confirmation of government involvement,” he added.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alden Bentley

