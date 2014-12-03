FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to name N. Korea as source behind cyber attack - tech blog
December 3, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Sony to name N. Korea as source behind cyber attack - tech blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures Entertainment will name North Korea as the source of the hacking attack that knocked out the company’s computer systems for over a week, tech blog Re/code reported, citing two sources close to the investigation.

North Korean government has denounced as “an act of war” the film “The Interview”, a comedy about a CIA plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Sony could make the announcement as soon as later on Wednesday, Re/code said. (on.recode.net/1I0Erp2) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

