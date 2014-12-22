FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says N.Korea call for joint probe of Sony hack "absurd"
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says N.Korea call for joint probe of Sony hack "absurd"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Washington’s U.N. envoy on Monday dismissed as absurd North Korean demands for a joint U.S.-North Korean investigation of the hacking of Sony Pictures and threats of retaliation if the United States refused.

“It is exactly the kind of behavior we have come to expect from a regime that threatened to take ‘merciless countermeasures’ against the U.S. over a Hollywood comedy, and has no qualms about holding tens of thousands of people in harrowing gulags,” Ambassador Samantha Power said.

“It is incumbent on the Security Council to consider the (U.N.) Commission of Inquiry’s recommendation that the situation in North Korea be referred to the International Criminal Court and to consider other appropriate action on accountability,” Power added in a speech to the U.N. Security Council. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

