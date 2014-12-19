Sony says looking for alternatives for releasing 'The Interview'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment said Friday it immediately began looking for alternative platforms to release “The Interview” after it shelved the Christmas Day theatrical opening when movie theater chains bailed on the screwball comedy.

“It is still our hope that anyone who wants to see this movie will get the opportunity to do so,” Sony said in a statement after President Barack Obama criticized the studio for pulling the comedy at the center of a cyberattack blamed on North Korea. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by James Dalgleish)