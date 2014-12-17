Theater owners say cinemas may decide to delay Sony's 'The Interview'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Movie theater owners said Wednesday that individual theaters may delay viewing Sony Pictures’ North Korea parody “The Interview,” after threats from a hacking group that waged a massive cyber attack on the movie studio.

“We look forward to the time when the responsible criminals are apprehended. Until that happens, individual cinema operators may decide to delay exhibition of the movie,” the National Association of Theatre Owners said in a statement.

The organization added it was working closely with security and law enforcement agencies.

The hackers on Tuesday warned people to stay away from cinemas showing the film starring James Franco and Seth Rogen, and darkly reminded moviegoers of the Sept. 11 hijacked plane attacks on the United States in 2001. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)