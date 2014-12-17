FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top U.S. theater chains delay airing Sony's 'The Interview'
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 17, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Top U.S. theater chains delay airing Sony's 'The Interview'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Movie theater chain Regal Cinemas said on Wednesday it will delay showing Sony’s North Korea parody “The Interview,” while trade publication The Hollywood Reporter said AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex would also not screen the film, citing an unnamed source.

“Due to the wavering support of the film ‘The Interview’ by Sony Pictures, as well as the ambiguous nature of any real or perceived security threats, Regal Entertainment Group has decided to delay the opening of the film in our theatres,” Regal Cinemas said in a statement.

Carmike Cinemas, another major U.S. cinema chain, said late Tuesday it would refrain from showing “The Interview” due to threats made by cyber hackers against cinemas that decide to show the film premiering Dec. 25.

The comedy follows two hapless journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Representatives for AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Sony spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Lisa Richwine and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.