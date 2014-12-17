FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony cancels Dec. 25 release of 'Interview' after theaters bail
December 17, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Sony cancels Dec. 25 release of 'Interview' after theaters bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures said on Wednesday it canceled the Dec. 25 theatrical release of its North Korea comedy “The Interview,” after major U.S. theater chains pulled out of showing the film following threats from hackers.

“In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors not to show the film ‘The Interview’, we have decided not to move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release,” Sony said in a statement.

The studio said it was “deeply saddened at this brazen effort to suppress the distribution of a movie, and in the process do damage to our company,” and that it stood by the film makers of “The Interview,” a comedy about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Lisa Richwine, Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chris Reese)

