CORRECTED-China, responding to Sony hack, says does not support 'cyber illegalities'
December 19, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-China, responding to Sony hack, says does not support 'cyber illegalities'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to show statement came from Chinese Foreign Ministry and was passed to Reuters by embassy in Washington)

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China, in response to allegations by a U.S. official over the cyberattack against Sony Pictures, said on Friday it does not support illegal cyber action committed within its borders.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement passed on to Reuters by the Embassy in Washington, also urged the United States to share evidence in the hacking case against the major Hollywood studio.

U.S. authorities have found a possible Chinese link to the cyberattack, a U.S. official said earlier on Friday. The FBI on Friday also formally announced that North Korea was behind the strike. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

