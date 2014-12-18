White House says FBI leading probe of cyber attack on Sony Pictures

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The White House National Security Council said on Wednesday the FBI was leading the investigation on a cyber attack on Sony Pictures and that the U.S. government had offered the company support and assistance.

“The United States is investigating attribution and will provide an update at the appropriate time,” the NSC said in a statement.

A source said earlier that the United States may officially announce in the near future that the North Korean government was behind the attack. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)