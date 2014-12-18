FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says U.S. weighing proportionate response to Sony hack
December 18, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

White House says U.S. weighing proportionate response to Sony hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that U.S. officials were treating a cyber attack on Sony Pictures as a serious national security matter and that President Barack Obama’s National Security Council was considering a proportionate response.

Obama’s top national security officials have met daily about the attack, which was done by a “sophisticated actor,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

But Earnest said he was not in a position to confirm North Korea was responsible for the attack, and said the federal investigation was progressing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

