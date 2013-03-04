FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Sony to sell all DeNA shares it owns to Nomura Securities
March 4, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Sony to sell all DeNA shares it owns to Nomura Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects income in paragraph 2 to other income, from operating income)

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Monday that it would sell all the shares it owns in Japanese online game provider DeNA Co Ltd to Nomura Securities.

Sony said in a statement that it expected to post a gain of 40.9 billion yen ($437 million), to be recorded as other income in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ends this month.

Nomura Securities is a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. ($1 = 93.4450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

