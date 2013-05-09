FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony forecasts profit to hold steady this year after return to black
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Sony forecasts profit to hold steady this year after return to black

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said it expects operating profit to hold steady in the year to next March after rising to its highest in five years last year, as a weakening yen bolsters overseas sales and makes its consumer electronics business more competitive.

Sony this business year forecast operating profit of 230 billion yen ($2.33 billion). That compares with the average estimate of a 210 billion yen profit by 19 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, before Thursday’s announcement of the latest earnings result.

Sony for the business year just ended posted an operating profit of 230.1 billion yen, compared with a 67.3 billion yen loss a year ago. The result was in line with the average 229 billion yen profit estimated by six analysts since the company raised its profit forecast to 230 billion on April 25.

Since the start of the year Sony’s shares have gained 82 percent compared with a 37 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225. Its shares fell 1.4 percent on Thursday to close at 1,744 yen before it released its latest forecast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.