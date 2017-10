TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp said it expects mobile phone sales to rise to 42 million in the year to March 31 compared with 33 million sold in the business year just ended, as it tries to establish itself as No. 3 in the global smartphone market behind Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

It forecast sales of televisions would rise to 16 million from 13.5 million sold in the previous year.