FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony raises profit estimate as it counts asset sale gains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Sony raises profit estimate as it counts asset sale gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Sony Corp raised its operating profit estimate for the year that ended March 31 by three quarters after it counted gains from the sale of its New York headquarters, and revalued stock holdings and other asset sales that are helping the TV maker cover losses in its consumer electronics business.

Sony, which also said it was being helped by a weaker yen that was bolstering the value of its overseas earnings, on Thursday estimated an operating profit of 230 billion yen ($2.31 billion) for the twelve months, compared with 130 billion yen it forecast in February. It doubled its net profit forecast to 40 billion yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.