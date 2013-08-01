FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony cuts TV sales forecast, keeps smartphone, game console outlook
August 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Sony cuts TV sales forecast, keeps smartphone, game console outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Thursday it lowered its TV sales forecast for the year ending in March 2014 by 6.3 percent to 15 million units, down from a previous estimate of 16 million.

Sony, Japan’s best known consumer electronics brand, stuck to its annual sales forecasts of 42 million smartphones, 10 million PS3 game consoles and 5 million PSP and Vita handheld consoles.

The company revised its foreign exchange rate assumptions, however.

It now expects a yen exchange rate of 100 to the dollar, compared with the previous 90 yen, while it revised its euro exchange rate assumption to 130 yen from 120 yen.

