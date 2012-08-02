FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony cuts TV sales forecast for 2012/13 to 15.5 mln
August 2, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Sony cuts TV sales forecast for 2012/13 to 15.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sony cut its forecast for TV sales on Thursday, saying it now expects to sell 15.5 million televisions in the business year to next March compared with its forecast in May of 17.5 million.

In the April-June quarter it sold 3.6 million TVs compared with 4.9 million in the same period last year.

Sony forecast sales of its PlayStation games console this business year would reach 16 million, unchanged from its May forecast, but combined sales of its handheld PSP an PS Vita devices would be 12 million, down form its May forecast of 16 million.

The company said it still expects an average dollar-yen rate for the business term of 80 yen, the same as its assumption in May. But it predicts a yen-euro rate of 100 yen compared with its assumption of 105 yen three months ago.

