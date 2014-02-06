FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony CEO says no plan to immediately sell off TV unit
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

Sony CEO says no plan to immediately sell off TV unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer electronics company has no plan to immediately sell off its loss-making TV business after selling its personal computer division to an investment fund.

Earlier, Sony, under pressure to shore up profitability in its electronics business, said it would split off the TV division into a separate company by July 2014.

Hirai told a news conference that he has no plan to sell the TV business right now but added that by eventually spinning it off they are headed in the right direction.

“There are many possibilities, not just for our TV business,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.