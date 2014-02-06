Sony CEO says no plan to immediately sell off TV unit

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer electronics company has no plan to immediately sell off its loss-making TV business after selling its personal computer division to an investment fund.

Earlier, Sony, under pressure to shore up profitability in its electronics business, said it would split off the TV division into a separate company by July 2014.

Hirai told a news conference that he has no plan to sell the TV business right now but added that by eventually spinning it off they are headed in the right direction.

“There are many possibilities, not just for our TV business,” he said.