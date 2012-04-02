FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony group offers to sell catalogues in EMI unit deal-sources
April 2, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

Sony group offers to sell catalogues in EMI unit deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - A Sony-led group has offered to sell various music catalogues which generated 15 million euros in royalties last year in a bid to secure EU approval for its planned buy of record label EMI’s music publishing business, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The members of the Sony consortium include Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development Co., Raine Group and movie mogul David Geffen.

The group has proposed to sell Virgin UK, U.S. and Europe catalogues which are part of EMI Music Publishing, Sony’s famous music publishing catalogue, and Sony and EMI’s recent hits composed by contemporary Anglo-American authors, the people said.

The European Commission, which has set an April 19 deadline for a decision on the deal, has given third parties until Monday to respond to the group’s proposals, they said.

