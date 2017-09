LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment has chosen long-time entertainment executive Tom Rothman as the new chairman of its motion picture group after Amy Pascal steps down later this year, the studio said in a statement.

The entertainment arm of Sony Corp said that Michael Lynton will continue as chairman and chief executive of SPE and his contract with Sony has been extended. Rothman will report directly to him. (Reporting by Mary Milliken)