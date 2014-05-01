FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony slashes 2013/14 profit estimates by more than two-thirds
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
May 1, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Sony slashes 2013/14 profit estimates by more than two-thirds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp slashed its operating profit estimate by nearly 70 percent for the financial year ended March 31, saying it saw an additional 30 billion yen ($293.7 million) in costs from exiting the PC business.

The Japanese consumer electronics giant on Thursday cut its operating profit forecast to 26 billion yen from a previous estimate of 80 billion yen, adding that it would book 25 billion yen in impairment losses from its overseas disc production unit for fiscal 2013.

Sony also cut its net loss forecast to 130 billion yen from a previous forecast of 110 billion yen. ($1 = 102.1500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.