UPDATE 1-Sony to sell chemical business - Nikkei
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sony to sell chemical business - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will sell its chemical business to the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), withdrawing production of optical films used in LCD panels, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.

The DBJ will take over the main operations of Sony Chemical & Information Device Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary, for about 30 billion yen ($358.72 million) to 40 billion yen as early as autumn, the daily said.

Sony and the government-backed lender will sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as Thursday, with details of the deal to be thrashed out by June, Nikkei said.

Sony, which is bracing for its fourth straight group net loss in fiscal 2011, will retain operations that are linked closely to its core businesses, such as optical discs and contactless smart cards, and will retain the unit’s roughly 3,000 workers, the daily said.

