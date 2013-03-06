FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony aims to triple India mobile phone sales in year to March 2014
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 6, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Sony aims to triple India mobile phone sales in year to March 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 6 (Reuters) - Sony Corp aims to triple sales of its mobile phones in India to 35 billion rupees ($638 million) in the year to March 2014, Kenichiro Hibi, managing director of its India unit, said, at the launch of the company’s Xperia Z high-end smartphone.

The smartphone, which is priced at 38,990 rupees in India, went on sale in Japan last month and is now available in 60 countries. It is part of the Japanese electronics group’s push for a greater market presence in mobile devices.

In India, Sony had a 9 percent share of the smartphone market last quarter making it a distant No.2 behind market leader Samsung’s 40 percent share, according to research firm Canalys.

$1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill

