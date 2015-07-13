UPDATE 1-Sony prices new shares at 3 pct discount, CBs at 42 pct premium

* Prices new shares at 3,420.5 yen, 3 pct discount

* Offers CBs at 5,008 yen, premium top of range at 42 pct

* Funds to help pay for sensor production expansion (Adds convertible bonds pricing)

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Sony Corp set a price of 3,420.5 yen per share for its first new-share offering in 26 years, a move aimed at beefing up its profitable image sensors business.

The price represented a 3 percent discount to the closing share price of 3,526.5 yen on Monday.

Sony expects to raise 300 billion yen ($2.43 billion) from the offering, and a further 119 billion yen from convertible bonds to help pay for an expansion in output capacity at its sensor production plants.

It set the convertible bonds’ conversion price at 5,008 yen, a 42 percent premium. That compared with a usual premium of around 20 to 40 percent for most convertible bonds in Japan, indicating bullish expectations for the company’s stock price ahead.

Sony is betting on image sensors and video games to help offset weakness in its more traditional electronics products such as TVs.

While the company has fallen far behind market leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc in smartphones, its image sensors are being used widely by handset makers.

Sony is quadrupling its investment in semiconductors to 290 billion yen this year to meet surging demand for smartphone cameras. ($1 = 123.4600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)