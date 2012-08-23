FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony Mobile to cut 1,000 jobs
August 23, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Sony Mobile to cut 1,000 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce at mobile phone unit Sony Mobile as the Japanese giant tries to integrate the struggling business with a series of measures including moving its headquarters.

Sony took over the troubled Sony Ericsson mobile phone venture at the start of this year for 1.05 billion euros ($1.3 billion), renaming it Sony Mobile.

Sony Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai is under pressure to reverse the fortunes of his company, which this month slashed its 2012/2013 operating profit forecast.

Sony said it would cut about 1,000 jobs, of which 650 at its Lund mobile phone plant in Sweden.

The remaining reductions will be primarily consultants in Sweden, it said in a statement. The company expects to wrap up the job cuts by March 2014.

Sony said it would move Sony Mobile’s corporate headquarters and certain other functions from Lund to Tokyo in October.

Lund will mainly focus on software and application development for Sony Mobile, the company said.ž (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

