FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third Point no longer listed among top 10 Sony shareholders
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Third Point no longer listed among top 10 Sony shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, which called for major reforms at Sony Corp after acquiring a stake, is no longer listed among the electronics maker’s 10 biggest shareholders, a regulatory filing showed.

The filing, released by Sony on Feb. 13, listed Sony’s top 10 shareholders as of Dec. 31, with holdings of 0.96 percent or more.

Third Point, which said last year it had bought up a 7 percent stake in Sony and pressured the Japanese company to spin off its entertainment business, held 1.64 percent of Sony shares registered in its own name as of end-September.

It was unclear from the filing whether Third Point had sold off part of its stake in Sony or had registered shares under a different name.

A Sony spokeswoman said the company did not comment on individual shareholders. A Third Point representative had no immediate comment on the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.