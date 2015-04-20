FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony unveils new Xperia phone even as it retrenches in mobile
April 20, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Sony Corp on Monday unveiled a new high-end Xperia handset featuring an aluminium frame and a 5.2-inch screen, showing it is still in the smartphone race even as it scales down its mobile operations.

Sony said the Xperia Z4 would be available in Japan from the summer, though it did not provided details on launch dates, carrier partners or price.

The Xperia Z4 will be available in four colours and is slightly thinner than the previous Z3 model, it said. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)

