Sony to release as many as six mobile phone games next year

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will release as many as six smartphone games in the financial year starting April in the hope of replicating the success of console rival Nintendo Co’s Pokemon GO with its own gaming franchises.

The upcoming titles will free up some of Sony’s popular gaming franchises, such as Everybody’s Golf, from PlayStation consoles to Apple Inc’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile platforms.

They will be available initially in Japan and eventually in Asian countries, Sony said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)