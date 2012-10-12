FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony's debt rating cut by Moody's on weak profitability
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Sony's debt rating cut by Moody's on weak profitability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sony Corp’s long-term debt rating was lowered one notch by Moody’s Investor Service to the second-lowest investment grade because of weak profitability in products ranging from televisions to mobile phones.

The downgrade to Baa2 follows a similar cut to Sony’s credit standing by Standard & Poor’s last month. The lower ratings mean Sony will have to pay more to investors when borrowing money through bond issues.

Moody’s threatened a further cut unless Sony’s performance improved.

“If a significant improvement in the company’s financial profile is not evident in a relatively short time, its ratings will be reviewed for further downgrade,” the rating agency said in a report.

In the past three months Sony has spent $1.8 billion to buy companies ranging from medical equipment to cloud gaming. . Rather than borrow to fund the acquisitions, the company instead sold assets, including a chemicals business.

Sony will report its earnings for the three months Sept 30 on Nov 1. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Richard Pullin)

