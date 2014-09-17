FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony to cut 15 pct of mobile unit staff this fiscal year-CEO
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
September 17, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Sony to cut 15 pct of mobile unit staff this fiscal year-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Wednesday his company would cut 15 percent of the staff in its mobile unit in the current fiscal year ending in March 2015.

Hirai, speaking to reporters, said Sony had aimed to expand the mobile division, but was now revising its strategy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sony deepened its net loss estimate to $2.1 billion and said it would not pay a dividend this fiscal year for the first time since it listed in 1958, stung by an impairment charge for its struggling smartphone division. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.