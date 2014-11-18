FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony aims for 36 pct increase in movie business sales in three years
November 18, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Sony aims for 36 pct increase in movie business sales in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp said it is aiming to garner up to $11 billion in revenue from its movie business in three years time, a 36 percent increase over levels forecast for the current financial year.

Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai also told an investors conference that he plans to set mid-term growth targets for the whole company this business year.

Sony said in a statement it was aiming for revenue of $10 billion to $11 billion in the financial year ending in March 2018, compared with $8.1 billion forecast for this business year.

It also said that it is targeting revenue of $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion from its music division in three years time, which compares with a forecast of $4.8 billion for the current financial year. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Ando; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Stephen Coates)

