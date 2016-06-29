FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Sony cuts FY2017 revenue target for devices unit on weaker smartphone demand
June 29, 2016 / 1:02 AM / a year ago

Sony cuts FY2017 revenue target for devices unit on weaker smartphone demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expects its image sensor business will miss its revenue target for the 2017 fiscal year because of weakening global demand for smartphones.

Sony forecast a revenue range of 1 trillion-1.05 trillion yen ($9.76 billion-$10.25 billion) for the year starting April 2017 in its revised medium-term business plan for the devices unit, which includes image sensors. That was lower than the previous target of 1.3 trillion-1.5 trillion yen.

$1 = 102.4200 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
