UPDATE 1-Sony sells more than 7 million Playstation 4 consoles

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - Sony Corp sold more than 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and is struggling to keep pace with demand for the video game console, the company said on Wednesday.

“Although we are still facing difficulties keeping up with the strong demand worldwide, we remain steadfast in our commitment to meet the needs of our customers,” Andrew House, president and group chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, said in a statement.

In February, the Japanese company had said it sped past its full-year target of 5 million units by the end of March this year. It had sold 6 million PlayStation 4 units as of March 2.

PlayStation 4 software sales - retail and digital - touched 20.5 million copies worldwide as of April 13, the company said in its statement.

The console went on sale on Nov. 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that rival Microsoft Corp’s Xbox One was released. That console topped 3 million units at the end of last year. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak. Editing by Andre Grenon and Cynthia Osterman)