SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday it has sold 10 million PlayStation 4 units since its launch in November last year.

In April, the Japanese company had said it had sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and was struggling to keep up with consumer demand. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)