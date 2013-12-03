FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony says PS4 global sales exceed 2.1 mln units
December 3, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Sony says PS4 global sales exceed 2.1 mln units

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday that global sales of its PlayStation 4 game console exceeded 2.1 million units as of Dec. 1.

The number included the 700,000 units sold through in Europe and Australasia launching on Nov. 29, Sony said in a statement.

Sony launched the PS4 in the United States and Canada in mid-November, a week before Microsoft’s Xbox One console hit stores, marketing the device aggressively in an advertising blitz that the company believes will pay off during the year-end holiday season.

