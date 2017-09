TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday that it has sold 6 million PlayStation 4 game consoles as of March 2, well ahead of its target for the fiscal year to the end of this month.

Sony has said it hoped to sell 5 million units by the end of March after releasing the PlayStation 4 on Nov. 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America and rolling it out across other Asian countries since then. It went on sale in Japan on Feb. 22.