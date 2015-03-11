Sony plans U.S. launch of video-streaming service this year -WSJ

March 11 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is planning the U.S. rollout of its long-anticipated video-streaming product later this year, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Sony Computer Entertainment President Andrew House said in an interview with the Journal that PlayStation Vue will launch within two weeks in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. [on.wsj.com/1C6IqQS ]

The video-streaming service will let consumers bypass traditional cable and satellite subscriptions to watch TV shows and movies. Time Warner Inc said earlier this week that its HBO broadband product will be available on Apple TV in April. Dish Network Corp rolled out its streaming video service, SlingTV, earlier this year.

Sony secured rights of channels from several media companies including Viacom Inc, Comcast’s NBC Universal Inc , CBS Broadcasting Inc and Twenty-First Century Fox Film Corporation, the report said.